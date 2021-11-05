Top 8 OTT Releases Of November 2021: Dhamaka, Special Ops 1.5, The Hawkeye & More

The Indian OTT platforms have plenty to offer during the festive season of Diwali and Christmas. From big Bollywood releases like Dhamaka to quirky international movies like Cowboy Bebop, The Hawkeye series and more. With theatres opening at 50% capacity in metro cities, movies like Sooryavanshi have been released nationwide, but OTT also has plenty of promising domestic as well as international releases on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more.

Here are the top 8 releases to watch out for in November 2021,

Dhamaka - Nov 19 (Netflix)

Led by Kartik Aryan, the film is a remake of the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live. It follows a cynical ex-TV news anchor who saw a chance of a carrier comeback after receiving an alarming call on his radio show. However, it soon becomes evident that things aren't as easy as it seems.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - Nov 5 (Amazon)

The film stars Benedict Cummerback as Louis Wain, who was many things during his incredible life. From being an artist, inventor, entrepreneur to a caretaker. After adopting a stray kitten, he went on to paint the extraordinary images of cats that made him world-famous. The film follows his journey of self-discovery.

Red Notice - Nov 12 (Netflix)

The film follows an FBI agent played by Dwayne Johnson after being framed by the world's best art thief, who aims at clearing his name with the help of the world's second-best art thief, played by Ryan Renolds. The film is expected to be an action entertainer also starring Gal Gadot as the Bishop, the world's most wanted art thief.

Shang-Chi and The Legend Of the Ten Rings - Nov 12 (Disney)

Previously released in theatres, Shang-Chi and The Legend Of the Ten Rings was MCU's set into Phase 4 on the big screen. The film follows a Martial-arts master who is forced to confront the past and the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Shang-Chi played by Simu Liu has garnered a lot of love for the role.

Cowboy Bebop - Nov 19 (Netflix)

Based on an anime of the same name, the live-action movie Cowboy Bebop, is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka "cowboys," all trying to outrun the past. Spike Spiegel, Jet Black and Faye Valentine are a snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals for the right price.

Wheel of Time - Nov 19 (Amazon)

Led by Rosamund Pike, the show follows a witch who takes a group of five young people on a dangerous journey around the world, believing one of the five might be the reincarnation of the Dragon Reborn, a powerful individual prophesied to either save humanity or destroy it

The Hawkeye - Nov 24 (Disney)

One of the anticipated releases of the year starring, Jeremy Renner, The Hawkeye picks Avengers: Endgame. Clint is spending a quite Christmas with his family when his old vigilante persona Ronin makes a comeback. However, he soon finds out its young archer Kate Bishop who has taken up his persona. He then aims to train her while confronting his past before getting back to his family.

Special Ops - Nov 12 (Disney)

The mini-series, is a prequel to the hit show, Special Ops. The new episodes will follow Himmat Singh's story and how he became one of the best RAW agents in the nation. The show stars Kay Kay Menon in the led, alongside Aftab Shivdasani, Aishwarya Sushmita, Aadil Khan, Vinay Pathak and others.