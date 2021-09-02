Top 8 OTT Releases To Watch In September 2021: Money Heist, Black Widow, Mumbai Diaries, Kota Factory 2 & More

Theatres have opened up across the country, but streaming platforms have kept things interesting. This month, September 2021 Indian OTT platforms and some big releases to offer including Hindi feature films like Bhoot Police, Ankahi Kahaniya and web shows like Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Kota Factory 2 and more.

Meanwhile, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will also be adding a few international originals to their titles including the most anticipated show of the year, Money Heist, alongside Lucifer and more.

Here is the list of shows and movies to watch out for in September 2021,

Cinderella (Amazon) -Sept 3

Cinderella 2021 is a modern-day twist on the Disney fairytale. Written and directed by Kay Cannon, the film follows Ella played by Camila Cabello who aspires to be a designer. On the other hand, Prince Robert falls in love with her but has to choose between his love for her and the throne. The film also stars James Corden, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and others.

Black Widow (Disney + Hotstar) - Sept 3

Over three months after its global release, Marvel's Black Widow is finally releasing in India. The film follows Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow a Russian assassin. It reportedly takes place before the events on Avengers: Endgame as she sets out to undo the mistakes of her past and meets the family she had left behind.

Kate (Netflix) - Sept 10

The action thriller led by Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Miku Martineau follows the criminal operative who has been poisoned irreversibly. She has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Ankahi Kahaniya (Netflix) - Sept 17

Netflix's new anthology film stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale and more in pivotal roles. The film is described by Netflix as, "Big city life buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing."

Money Heist (Netflix) - Sept 3

The Spanish hit show is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The show will be returning for volume one of season 5 with five episodes. Season 4 had ended with many cliffhangers and fans can't wait to find out what happens to The Professor and his group of misfits.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Amazon) - Sept 9

Amazon Prime Video's newest original is set to follow the first responders after the 26/11 attack terrorist attack in Mumbai. Starring Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles, the eight-part series has been creating buzz for a while.

Kota Factory S2 (Netflix) - Sept 28

TVF's beloved web show is returning for a season two on Netflix. The streaming platform has defined the Mayur More & Jitendra Kumar-starrer as, "In a city of coaching centers known to train India's finest collegiate minds, an earnest but unexceptional student and his friends navigate campus life."

Lucifer (Netflix) - Sept 10

Another show coming to end this year is Lucifer. Tom Ellis is returning as the charming Devil for the sixth and final season of Lucifer. The show was cancelled before its revival by Netflix a few seasons ago but despite its immense popularity, the characters have now run their course.