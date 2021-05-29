Top 8 OTT Releases To Watch Out For In June 2021: Sherni, The Family Man 2, Sweet Tooth, Loki & More

Most of the country is still under strict lockdown restrictions and theatres are nowhere near ready to be opened for the audience. Instead, OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are gearing up to release some unexpected stories across different genres including the new fantasy and sci-fi show Sweet Tooth, Kevin Hart's comedy drama Fatherhood, animated film Luca and more. Some of the awaited releases of the month include Vidya Balan's Sherni, The Family Man 2 and MCU's Loki.

Here are the top eight releases to watch out for in June 2021

Fatherhood (June 18, Netflix)

Kevin Hart's upcoming comedy-drama follows the story of a father who's struggling to raise his daughter after the unexpected death of his wife. The heartwarming, funny and emotional story directed by Paul Weitz is based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin.

Skater Girl (June 11, Netflix)

Netflix's Indian release, Skater Girl is an uplifting coming-of-age film that follows a Rajasthani girl, who prepares for the National Skateboarding Championships. The young girl discovers skateboarding after meeting a thirty-something British-Indian girl who introduces skateboarding to the village.

Luca (June 18, Disney + Hotstar)

The animated release follows two boys, one who is actually a sea monster, as they enjoy a summer filled with fun in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera.

Awake (June 9, Netflix)

Starring Gina Rodriguez and Ariana Greenblatt, Awake is a post-apocalyptic film, where humans lose their ability to sleep. Jill (an ex-soldier) may hold the cure for people to regain the ability to sleep, and the cure maybe her daughter.

Sweet Tooth (June 4, Netflix)

Netflix's latest offering is inspired by the DC Vertigo Sweet Tooth comic books. The show is set in the years after "The Great Crumble" that led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids-babies born part human, part animal. The story follows a hybrid deer-boy who forms an unlikely bond with a wandering loner.

Loki (June 9, Disney + Hotstar)

Tom Hiddleston's awaited MCU series Loki, will pick up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again) in the Avengers: Endgame. The trailer revealed that the God Of Mischief comes in contact with Time Variance Authority (TVA) after wreaking havoc by travelling in different timelines. The TVA forces him to answer for his crimes against the timeline and gives a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat.

The Family Man 2 (June 4, Amazon Prime Video)

The crime thriller series follows the story of a middle-class man who works as an intelligence officer for a special unit T.A.S.C of the National Investigation Agency. The trailer revealed that Manoj Bajyapee will leave behind the risk-filled job on the request of his family, but is unable to adjust as a civilian. Meanwhile, a bigger threat to national security looms in the background.

Sherni (Date Yet To Be Announced, Amazon Prime Video)

Director Amit Masurkar's Sherni stars Vidya Balan as a forest officer. While not much is know about the film, reports have revealed that the story follows Vidya Balan as an upright Forest Officer, who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.