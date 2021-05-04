Top 8 OTT Releases To Watch Out For In May 2021: Toofaan, Army Of The Dead, The Sons of Sam & More

OTT platforms are all set to release shows and movies starring big names like Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Farhan Akhtar, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Ewan McGregor and more. Apart from Netflix releases, Amazon Prime Video will also be introducing a few anticipated releases like Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad, rolling into Prime Video on May 14.

Lucifer is reportedly returning for its final season 5 in May 2021 as well. Love Death + Robots will be back with the second season on May 14 on Netflix while Disney+ Hotstar will see Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiering on May 4.

Helen Mirren's Solos is arriving on May 21, while Farhan Akhtar's sports drama Toofaan will be debuting on May 21 on Amazon Prime Video. Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson will be available on May 18 on Netflix.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (May 5, Netflix)

Netflix's latest true crime documentary will follow the 1970s search for one of America's most notorious serial murderers. Journalist and author Maury Terry, who are convinced that convicted serial killer David Berkowitz did not work alone. They spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined.

Jupiter's Legacy (May 7, Netflix)

The multi-starrer based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power and loyalty. Josh Duhamel known to have led the first generation of superheroes, looks to his children to carry forward his legacy.

The Woman in the Window (May 14, Netflix)

Amy Adams-starrer The Woman in the Window is based on the gripping, best-selling novel of the same name. The film follows Amy who keeps tabs on the new family across the street, only to witness a brutal crime. As she attempts to confront the family more secrets unravel and no one is what they seem like.

Move To Heaven (May 14, Netflix)

The Netflix Korean drama follows a young man with Asperger's syndrome who works as a trauma cleaner along with his guardian. The team of two along with a few others work on clearing out the last possessions of the deceased and uncovering stories that are left behind.

Army of the Dead (May 21, Netflix)

Zack Snyder's zombie action thriller, Army of the Dead is all set to release on May 21. The film follows a group of mercenaries who venture into a quarantine zone following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, hoping to pull off one of the greatest heists ever attempted.

The Underground Railroad (May 14, Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Oscar Winner Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad is based on a novel by Colson Whitehead. The novel reportedly works on theories on alternative historical reality and reimagining the Underground Railroad, a network of secret pathways used to free slaves in the 19th century.

Toofaan (May 21, Amazon Prime Video)

Farhan Akhtar-starrer sports drama follows a petty criminal who has to choose between working for a gangster or train to become a boxer. The film is helmed by Rang De Basanti director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur as Akhtar's love interest.

Sardar Ka Grandson (May 18, Netflix)

Starring Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor, the film follows a grandson who wants to fulfil his grandmother's last wish to visit her Lahore home. The US-return grandson plans to relocate the home to Amritsar as a heartfelt gift for her. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the younger version of Gupta's character, and Rakul Preet Singh plays Kapoor's love interest.