Trailer Of Netflix Original 'House Arrest' Starring Ali Fazal and Jim Sarbh Hits Online Circuits

The trailer of Netflix Original 'House Arrest' starring Shriya Pigaonkar, Ali Fazal and Jim Sarbh in the lead, dropped a little while ago.

The comedy-drama follows Karan (Ali Fazal), a recluse who has decided to stay indoors and avoid the troubles of the world. But the world won't stop invading, as several characters breach his privacy to persuade him to step out. Well, going by the trailer, we can say that the film looks quite promising. Catch the trailer here.

Co-directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu, House Arrest will be released exclusively on Netflix on November 15. House Arrest is touted to be a situational comedy of sorts. The film is produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish of India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd along with Netflix.

Earlier, speaking about the film, Ali Fazal had said, "It was a lovely 'experience' experiencing a Shashanka Ghosh-Samit Basu duo on this. Honestly, the idea of staying indoors is definitely daunting and haunting. But here's a man called Karan who seems to be getting this right. It's one of a kind but I wouldn't want to toot my own horn yet because I have been indoors on this one. Let's see what happens when it gets out."

"House Arrest is a fantastic script. It's witty, very fresh and for me, selfishly, the character is very very arched and layered. So it was a fun time on sets to play this part. Even though it's a comedy, it's complex and I got to go on set everyday and do something new and fresh even though it was all at one place. Working with Shriya is always fun. Shashanka Ghosh is a genius along with Samit Basu who is the brains behind this venture. They both have such clarity on what they want and how they want it," he had added. (sic)

