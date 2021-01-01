Tribhanga Teaser: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi And Mithila Palkar's Netflix Film To Release On January 15

Kajol on Friday dropped a short teaser of her first Netflix film titled Tribhanga Tedhi Medhi Crazy. The film which marks Kajol's debut web project also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in leading roles. Tribhanga reportedly follows three generations of women and their journey with different dreams and expectations from life.

Kajol while sharing the teaser on Twitter wrote, "Tribhanga matlab, tedhi, medhi, crazy, but sexy. Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix."

Not much is known about the plot and the character, but the teaser gives glimpses into the lives of Nayan, Anu and Masha. It shows the three women in their daily lives, mother (Tanvi), daughter (Kajol) and granddaughter (Mithila).

Kajol can be seen dressed in a blue Odissi dancer's costume walking away from the dressing room and later in a hospital. Several other shots also show the conflict between the women. Kajol in a scene can be seen pushing Tanvi out of a room and later reflecting on life with a sepia family photograph in hand.

Mithila Palkar, while sharing the teaser on Instagram, talked about unconditional love. She wrote, "Can love ever be truly unconditional? Tribhanga premieres 15th January, only on Netflix."

Meanwhile, direction Renuka Shahae thanked her stars while sharing the teaser on Instagram. She wrote, "Dear Kajol, Tanvi, Mithila. Or should I say dear Anu, Nayan, Masha, to whom you've given your flesh, blood, vulnerability, strength, tears and laughter, making them more than I had imagined. A big thank you Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar the heart, core and soul of Tribhanga."

According to reports, tribhanga is a name for a dance pose from Indian classical dance Odissi. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the film is directed by actor Renuka Shahane and also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur and Kawaljeet Singh. Tribhanga will hit the OTT platform on January 15, 2020.

