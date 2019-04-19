Tripling 2 Web Series Leaked On Torrent; All Episodes Available For Free Download!
Tripling is all about three crazy siblings and their fun experience when they get together for a road trip. The first season was a hit and the makers came up with the second season in which Chandan (Sumeet Vyas) is seen launching his novel, while Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) forays into politics. Surprisingly, Chitvan (Amol Parashar) is shown taking care of a baby! Apart from Sumeet, Amol and Maanvi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kubbra Sait, Shernaz Patel Kumud Mishra, Rajit Kapoor and Shweta Tripathi are also seen on the show.
Tripling 2 is streaming on TVF. Unfortunately, the series have been leaked online on torrent! All the five episodes are available for free download. Earlier too, a few web series like Gandii Baat, Made In Heaven and Four More Shots Please to name a few were leaked online. Coming back to fans reaction on Tripling 2 - a few of them loved the show, while many of them felt the first season was better than the second one! Take a look at the comments!
Fans' Review On Tripling 2:
"Hey @TheViralFever, disappointed with #Tripling2. Could've been so much better. The plot was loose, unrelated characters were given importance instead of road trip scenes. Except the characters, the show lost it's charm, the fun and the happiness. Fake happiness was potrayed." - (sic)

Varun Sarda: Baba was beautiful last season. Is it just me or #Tripling2 is actually below average?
🖤Shreya🖤: Y second season alwys ruined the flavour of frst season.. same story happened wid #Tripling2 too filmy n too dramatic .. DISAPPOINTED.

"I started watching #Tripling2 and It's...well idk how I feel about it yet, but I liked the S1 first scene parallel 🤭 Chanchal in last bit tho 😂 lemme cont with epi2 🧘🏼♀️"

"TVF's #Tripling2 is very cliché. No-where near the first season. Only worth watching for the characters, it really does not delivers this time."

"Tripling 2 didn't match my expectations at all. Season 1 was way better. Chitran is still one of my most favorite fictional characters ever. Baba you beautiful 😂 ❤️ #Tripling2."

"If you only have time for one show this month watch Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2. Tripling has lost the plot. Grown up adolescents can only go so far. #triplingseason2 #LaakhonMeinEk."

"Binge watched #triplingseason2 but it is not as great as season 1 and is a little disappointing. But @amolparashar and Shwetha Tripathi definitely stand out!"
