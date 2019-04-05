Tripling Season 2: Chandan, Chanchal & Chitvan To Take The Fun & Excitement Up A Notch!

An Adventure Of A Lifetime

The audience will witness an adventure of a lifetime that isn't just high on adrenaline, but emotions also, as our favourite sibling trio ventures across some of the most beautiful terrains and locations across Northern India.

Journey Of Crazy Siblings: Chandan, Chanchal & Chitvan

In the second season, Chandan (played by Sumeet Vyas, who is also the co-writer of the series) is seen as an author and Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) is seen foraying into politics. Well, one would be foolish to underestimate the firebrand that Chitvan (Amol Parashar), our favourite DJ, who will be seen in never-seen-before avatar!

Other Actors

Gajraj Rao, Kubbra Sait, Rajit Kapur, Shweta Tripathi and Kunaal Roy Kapur are seen playing instrumental roles on the show. The show features music by Nilotpal Bora and renditions of songs by Papon, and lyrics by Hussain Haidry.

What’s New This Season?

Just like the first season left a lasting impression on the audience, the current season is set to enthral the audience with its quirky humour, immaculate comic timing and its depiction of personal equations in a modern-day family. And if that wasn't enough, the show will also feature an original soundtrack sung by one of the most celebrated singers of the industry - Papon.

Sumeet Vyas Says…

Sumeet Vyas says, "We took our time with the second season, for it was important that we didn't just do the show for the sake of it. Often it's the simpler stories that are the hardest to write, because there are so many elements and emotions to be conveyed. We wanted to be inspired by relatable incidents because that is what resonates with the audience. In this season, it was crucial for the characters to evolve whilst retaining the core of their personality."

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo, who plays the middle child Chanchal, added, "I think the chemistry that the three of us share has been immensely instrumental in making the show what it is today. Tripling really brought Sumeet, Amol and me very close, and this season felt like a family re-union to us. This is one show that is completely backed by quality and happy content that gives you a glimpse of life. We really hope the audience will enjoy our road trip as much as we did."

Amol Parashar

Amol Parashar commented, "My character has been one that I have thoroughly enjoyed playing on screen the most. What's new in the second season is that we get to see a grown Chitvan, but he stays true to his essence. That is something that will never change and it is what sets him apart from the rest. He is different, but he is genuine."