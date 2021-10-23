Tryst With Destiny Trailer: Prashant Nair's Anthology Series To Stream Soon On SonyLIV

SonyLIV
is
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
Prashant
Nair's
anthology
series,
Tryst
with
Destiny,
named
after
the
landmark
speech
of
1947.
A
collection
of
four
distinct
short
stories,
Tryst
with
destiny
attempts
to
explore
how
far
we've
come
since.
The
anthology
beautifully
captures
the
socio-economic
inequalities
that
exist
in
society.
Each
chapter
tells
the
story
of
an
individual
in
contemporary
India
and
his
or
her
struggle
to
be
'what
destiny
intended
them
to
be.'
Tryst
with
Destiny
was
the
only
Indian
film
at
the
Tribeca
Film
Festival
2020
where
it
won
the
Best
Screenplay
Award.
Directed
by
Prashant
Nair,
the
anthology
features
Vineet
Kumar
Singh,
Palomi
Ghosh,
Jaideep
Ahlawat,
Kani
Kusruti,
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Amit
Sial,
Ishwak
Singh,
Lilette
Dubey,
Victor
BanerjeeGeetanjali
Thapa,
and
Suhasini
Maniratnam
in
prominent
roles.
Jointly
produced
by
Manish
Mundra's
Drishyam
Films
and
French
Studio
Backup
Media,
Tryst
With
Destiny,
will
soon
be
streaming
on
SonyLIV.