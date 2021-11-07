Tryst With Destiny Web Series Review: Anthology Series Sonders Over How Different Survival Can Mean To Someone

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Suhasini, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi Director: Prashant Nair

Available On: Sony LIV

Duration: 40 Minutes / 4 Episodes

Language: Hindi

Story: The web series, written and directed by Prashant Nair, presents characters from all walks of life who are trapped in their surroundings, yearning for something more in life.

Review: Written and directed by Prashant Nair, Tryst with Destiny explores the Jawaharlal Nehrus iconic speech and if it holds true almost 75 years after independence. As much as the cinematography complements the screenplay, the talented ensemble of Jaideep Ahlawat, Palomi Ghosh, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Kani Kusruti will also win hearts.

Tryst With Destiny was presented as a triptych at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2020, where it won an award for best screenplay. However, instead of a movie, it has been released as a limited series on SonyLIV. The four episodes, Fair And Fine, The River, One BHK, and A Beast Within - follow four stories interconnected through the society it exists in, one where all face divide due to cast, religion, trauma, class and other elements.

The first story follows Mudiraj (Ashish Vidyarthi), a top industrialist who is reminded that despite the respect he commands and years of wealth he will forever be judged due to his dark skin. He chooses to exact revenge over society at the risk of losing the love of his family, something he deems necessary.

On the other hand, in the second episode, we have a family that decides to put each other first over society. An unnamed Dalit couple faces atrocities of upperclassmen in their village, silently literally. Vineet Kumar Singh and Kani Kusruti do not speak a word throughout the episode but their performance speaks for itself.

The third episode talks about greed as a policeman spirals down a dark path while trying to please a woman way out of his league, in turn losing himself. The last episode explores man-made society's connection with nature - which has its rules that bend for no one. A group of government officials try to move captured man-eating tigress, while the village that lost their people demand revenge.

While the stories themselves have many themes and emotions to uncover, one of the most interesting part is how they connect with each other. Every episode gives hint to the theme of the following story, adding a thrill to the experience. The slow-paced screenplay has much to explore and little time. A lot of action takes place offscreen and is narrated by the characters. The performances speak volumes but the impact is so subtle that the audience might miss it with a blink of an eye.

Overall, Tryst with Destiny is run by the cast and the cinematography that brought the story to life effortlessly. The show is not for everyone, but it is meant to be well appreciated by the niche.