Twinkle Khanna Praises Huma Qureshi's New Web Series Maharani, Says 'Huma Is Just Fabulous As Maharani'

Twinkle Khanna revealed that she has been catching up on OTT shows. She recently watched the new SonyLIV series Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi and is all praise for the story. The actress turned author said that Maharani is one of her highly recommended shows, and also praised Huma's performance by calling it 'fabulous'.

In a video shared on Instagram, Twinkle said, "I have been watching a show called Maharani on SonyLIV and it has me gripped. Huma Qureshi plays this illiterate housewife who then goes on to become the CM. And I thought it was interesting to see a woman not only hold her ground but who was able to dominate the social and political arena."

Twinkle captioned the post as, "Totally worth the binge! An engaging story about ambition and power with great performances especially by @iamhumaq You go girl! #MaharaniOnSonyLIV @sonylivindia @sonylivinternational."

Sharing which part of the show she most enjoyed, Twinkle said that little details in the show kept her engaged. She said, "The way that they have used little-little details... I kept noticing how in the beginning, even her ghoonghat completely covers her and as the show progresses, it keeps slipping a little behind until it is just about covering her bun. To me, these little touches add a sort of realism as well as they show me a journey."

"It is an engaging story and Huma is just fabulous as the Maharani. For me, this was completely a must-watch!" she concluded. Take a look at the post,

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani was rumoured to be inspired by Rabri Devi, the wife of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who took over as the chief minister after he stepped down due to his role in the fodder scam being investigated. However, the makers have maintained that the show is a work of fiction.

Apart from Huma, the show also stars Soham Shah in a pivotal role alongside Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and others.