‘Umeed’: A Tale Of Love, Stuck At Crossroads By Raghav Diwan

Films or web series have come out to be an impeccable way of communicating emotions to that certain someone where your words don't find their way. May it be telling your friends that you are in love or maybe conveying all your feelings to your love interest, the right movie recommendation can do it all. Considering this eloquence and impact that movies hold on our lives, Blackeye Entertainment LLP and Chai Stories LLP decided to bring to the audience, a creation that will share all human emotions faced in the times of any mid-life crisis enveloped with the most miraculous cinematography, under the name- 'Umeed'.

Shot in a rustic setting villa under the Mumbai skylines, 'Umeed' is a short film that portrays a couple stuck at crossroads in their lives. Struggling to attain a balance between their careers and personal relationships, the characters are shown diving deep into circles of life and figuring them out as they come along. The story is penned by commendable actor and producer Raghav Diwan alongside Shubham Dubey who contributed to the dialogues of the film. The movie has been directed by 'the man with a keen eye'- Himanshu Agarwal

The character of 'Shlok' has been played by Raghav himself who has given life to the script with his prowess in acting and dialogue delivery. Completing the narrative of the story as 'Paheli', Raghav has been accompanied by Purnima Kulkarni, a therapist by profession who is now making her debut in the entertainment industry with 'Umeed'. The duo has left no stone unturned to depict the intricacies of the story with breathtaking details.

Talking about his upcoming movie 'Umeed', Raghav Diwan said, "Through my character 'Shlok' I want to portray that there would be times that your relationship goes through emotional trauma. Sometimes it becomes difficult to balance between personal and professional life which becomes a major concern between two people. As we are in a stage of building our lives that has financial and emotional stability at the same time. The movie has beautifully depicted through their main leads that if both the partners work together and have a bit of hope inside them everything can get back on track without any hassle."

Sharing experiences of her first debut in the industry, Actress Purnima Kulkarni said, "As it's my first movie, I am a bit nervous as well as excited for the same. The movie has a lot of layers as it talks about every stage of the relationship from the world of fairies to experiencing mid-life crises. As the movie revolves around the concept of Umeed, our characters have justified a real-life scenario of a relationship. From the cinematography to all the montages, the short film exclaims sheer brilliance"

The word 'Umeed' has a lot of hidden meanings and for each person it's different. But through this movie, the crew very creatively explains how a dead plant, a relationship, in this case, can be nurtured back to life if one keeps a strong belief. Every relationship has its own ups and downs but to balance it, hope is the key. With this simple message, the movie with the mysterious and very much in-love Shlok and Paheli is all set to grace the screens and instill emotions of love and continuous efforts to harbor a relationship beautifully.