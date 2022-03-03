Undekhi Season 2 Web Series Review: Surya Sharma & Anchal Singh Continue To Impress With Deadly Chemistry

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal, Surya Sharma Director: Ashish R. Shukla

Available On: SonyLIV

Duration: 10 Episodes/ 40 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Plot: Undekhi returns with season 2 as the event of the fateful night continue to haunt the lives of the Atwals and the victims Koyal, Teji and more. The show explores themes of deception and betrayal as Teji explore what more her in-laws are capable of.

Undekhi Review: Web Series Questions If Survival Is More Important Than Doing The Right Thing

Review: Undekhi season 1 had ended with a cliffhanger as DSP Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) and Teji (Anchal Singh) try to save a very critical Koyal (Apeksha Porwal) from the clutches of Rinku (Surya Sharma). Season 2 begins soon after as the Atwals are hell-bent on finding the girl before she reports the murder that took place at the family's resort during the wedding celebrations.

However, things turn in their favour when the ambulance gets into an accident and is thrown off a high cliff into the river, and everyone is convinced that Koyal cannot survive the fall in her condition. Meanwhile, Teji who is waiting for her moment to take revenge for her father's insult from her Atwal in-laws begins infiltrating the family's business. In an effort to take them down, Teji slowly begins to become one of them. While Rinku does get one of his happy endings, something more precious is taken from him, this father's faith and trust in him.

The screenplay for season two explores Atwal's family business and their partnership in the illegal drugs trade. While Rinku aims to win over the control of Punjab's territory he has a bigger enemy to deal with this time aka Samarth, his business partner played by Nandish Sandhu. However, even with a new plot to follow the show continues to put the character through similar incidents without a development. Even after another ten episodes, the show returns to the same conclusion as it had in season one with minor changes.

The family continues to live at a resort, the setting involved another wedding, a very short one. The goons continued to hunt Koyal and the video team throughout. The chase in most of the episodes for too long to keep the audience engaged. However, by the end, the story manages to upend all the relationships and dynamics in the Atwal family. With a tighter script and shorter run time, Undekhi could have become an edge of the seat thriller drama. The makers did hint that the world of Undekhi will be growing bigger in season three but it might be too late by then.

Rinku played by Surya Sharma, by far is one of the most interesting characters in both seasons. He continues to keep the audience glued to the screen with a silent presence in many scenes. Anchal Singh's Teji also maintains the same relentless demeanour which only gets worse for the character but it is also where Anchal shines the best. Nandish Sandhu plays the main antagonist for season 2 and runs through the show with a bad temper however, his character could bring something new in the hinted new season.

Overall, Undekhi continues to be a drama with terrific casting and picturesque location however, it is not enough to keep the audience hooked throughout the ten episodes. Meanwhile, Surya Sharma & Anchal Singh once again impress with their deadly chemistry as they go head to head for the power in the Atwal family.