Undekhi Web Series Review: Show Questions If Survival Is More Important Than Doing The Right Thing

Harsh Chhaya As Papaji

Rishi who wants to do right by the dead dancer, records the incident and hides the evidence, only to realize that the people he is dealing with will not have a problem lining up more bodies to keep themselves safe. The 10 part series follows the DCP, as he finds out more about the dancers, Rishi as he tries to survive, and the twist of the tale is the most dramatic wedding of the year.

Surya Sharma As Rinku (Rajender Singh Atwal)

Created by Siddharth Sengupta, Undekhi will keep you hooked for the first four episodes with a number of cliffhangers and good performances. Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DCP Ghosh and Surya Sharma as Rinku (Rajender Singh Atwal) will keep you entertained throughout the first season. Even though the series begins to slow down and run in circles for the next two-three episodes, the end has been wrapped up pretty well, mostly with an increase in the ‘body count'. There are several subplots at play, which may seem hard to follow at first, but conveniently all come together at the end.

Undekhi Will Release On July 10

Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DCP Ghosh will put you in awe of the actor as well as the character. The DCP knows how to push the right buttons despite the heavily corrupt system. When he does get caught in the system's trap, Ghosh does not forget his duty and does not shy away from calling out his superiors. On the other hand, Surya Sharma as Rinku (Rajender Singh Atwal) is the right-hand of the Atwal family and is in charge of handling all legal and shady decisions in the business. Surya will not only make you hate his character but also help you see that pure evil is in the viewer's perception.

Overall, Undekhi is a show which is supposed to be watched for its story and all the actors. If you are tired of following the heroes in stories, this is the one for you. The crime thriller will keep you engaged right until the end.