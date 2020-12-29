Unmissable International Web Shows In 2020: The Mandalorian, Money Heist, The Crown & More

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

The Queen's Gambit termed as prestige drama, is a seven-part series exploring the true cost of (being) genius. Set in the Cold War-era, the show is based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name. It follows Beth Harmon, an orphan whose unflinching demeanour and analytical brain reveals her to be a lethal chess prodigy. The show has been highly praised for its storytelling and performances.

Dark (Netflix)

The final season of the Netflix German drama Dark released in June earlier this year. The show was one of the most anticipated international releases apart from Money Heist. The show will introduce you to several mind-bending phenomenons like an alternate universe, mirror-universe, and even three different timelines of two characters- Jonas and Martha. In three seasons, the story has been wrapped up beautifully with an intense built up, as their lives intertwine breaking all rules of time and space.

The Crown (Netflix)

The show based on real events, follows The Royal British family between 1979 and 1990. Season four showcased many iconic moments in the Royal family's history, including Princess Diana's tumultuous relationship with Prince Charles, and Margaret Thatcher's ascension as the first female Prime Minister. Fans and critics were highly impressed by Gillian Anderson, who played the fictional role of Thatcher, and newcomer Emma Corrin, who was seen playing Princess Diana.

Money Heist (Netflix)

Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel returned to Netflix for a season four. The makers are all set for the final season of the show and a Korean remake of the same story. Money Heist has been one of the biggest international releases on the streaming platform since its premiere in 2017. The show follows a mastermind, who calls himself Professor, and his team of eight thieves, who try to pull off his ambitious plan to print billions of Euros in the Royal Mint of Spain.