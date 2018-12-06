 »   »   »  Vella Raja First Review Out! Bobby Simha's Delivers A Solid Performance In This Riveting Web Series

A Racy Series

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala recently watched the series at a special screening and liked it a lot. Praising Vella Raja, he said that it is a racy series that revolves around the actions of a dreaded mafia.

His Exact Words

"Watched a Preview of #Amazon @PrimeVideoIN 's upcoming Tamil Web Original #VellaRaja yesterday. Produced by @prabhu_sr 's @DreamWarriorpic Takes sometime to build up.. Once all the chars r introduced, it becomes a racy and gripping thriller.. A drug lord vs a Cop," he added.

Bobby Simha Is Good

Commenting on Bobby Simha's performance, Ramesh Bala wrote that the actor has essayed his role of a drug lord quite well and proved that he is an actor pae excellence. He also praised Parvatii and actress Gayathrie for essaying their respective roles quite well.

He Added

"#VellaRaja : #BobbySimha plays a deadly drug lord.. He is very natural and convincing. @paro_nair plays a Cop who is relentless in pursuing him.. She nails it with correct body language and acting. @SGayathrie is a social activist lawyer.. A good outing for her as well."

'A Good Start'

He further added that that the technical team has done a good job and made the show a must watch.

"#VellaRaja : Another good supporting role for @kaaliactor #VishalChandrasekhar 's BGM is 👌 #Maanagaram Dir #Lokesh is a co-writer. A good start from @GuhanSenniappan in the web-series space"

The Big Takeaway

Bobby Simha has already proved that he is one of the most competent performers in the Tamil film industry. With Vella Raja he seems to have made a solid entry in to the web series space as well.