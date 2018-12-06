English
 »   »   »  Vella Raja First Review Out! Bobby Simha's Delivers A Solid Performance In This Riveting Web Series

Vella Raja First Review Out! Bobby Simha's Delivers A Solid Performance In This Riveting Web Series

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    There's no denying the fact that Bobby Simha is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Tamil film industry today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a decent fan following courtesy his awesome screen presence, engaging performances and smart personality During his highly eventful career, the star has featured in quite a few notable films and this has proved that success is his middle name. At present, he is in the limelight because of his upcoming web series Vella Raja. The Amazon original premières tomorrow(December 7, 2018) and it has created a buzz on the social media. Now, its first review is out.

    A Racy Series

    Industry tracker Ramesh Bala recently watched the series at a special screening and liked it a lot. Praising Vella Raja, he said that it is a racy series that revolves around the actions of a dreaded mafia.

    His Exact Words

    "Watched a Preview of #Amazon @PrimeVideoIN 's upcoming Tamil Web Original #VellaRaja yesterday. Produced by @prabhu_sr 's @DreamWarriorpic Takes sometime to build up.. Once all the chars r introduced, it becomes a racy and gripping thriller.. A drug lord vs a Cop," he added.

    Bobby Simha Is Good

    Commenting on Bobby Simha's performance, Ramesh Bala wrote that the actor has essayed his role of a drug lord quite well and proved that he is an actor pae excellence. He also praised Parvatii and actress Gayathrie for essaying their respective roles quite well.

    He Added

    "#VellaRaja : #BobbySimha plays a deadly drug lord.. He is very natural and convincing. @paro_nair plays a Cop who is relentless in pursuing him.. She nails it with correct body language and acting. @SGayathrie is a social activist lawyer.. A good outing for her as well."

    'A Good Start'

    He further added that that the technical team has done a good job and made the show a must watch.

    "#VellaRaja : Another good supporting role for @kaaliactor #VishalChandrasekhar 's BGM is 👌 #Maanagaram Dir #Lokesh is a co-writer. A good start from @GuhanSenniappan in the web-series space"

    The Big Takeaway

    Bobby Simha has already proved that he is one of the most competent performers in the Tamil film industry. With Vella Raja he seems to have made a solid entry in to the web series space as well.

    Read more about: bobby simha gayathrie
    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue