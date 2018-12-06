 »   »   »  Vella Raja First Review Out! Bobby Simha's Delivers A Solid Performance In This Riveting Web Series

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Dec 6, 1992: What Happened On This Day left Irreparable Cracks In The Society
-
- Australia vs India 1st Test Day 1: Pujara Ton Boosts India
- PUBG Mobile Back With 0.10.0 Update Beta For Android And iOS
- Tata Harrier — Why It Is A Game Changer For Tata Motors!
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Insulting US Article!
- A Baby Was Born Via Womb Transplant From Dead Donor
- Top Ten Fastest Growing Cities In The World Are All Indian
- City Secrets from The Streets Of Bangalore
There's no denying the fact that Bobby Simha is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Tamil film industry today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a decent fan following courtesy his awesome screen presence, engaging performances and smart personality During his highly eventful career, the star has featured in quite a few notable films and this has proved that success is his middle name. At present, he is in the limelight because of his upcoming web series Vella Raja. The Amazon original premières tomorrow(December 7, 2018) and it has created a buzz on the social media. Now, its first review is out.
A Racy Series
Industry tracker Ramesh Bala recently watched the series at a special screening and liked it a lot. Praising Vella Raja, he said that it is a racy series that revolves around the actions of a dreaded mafia.
His Exact Words
"Watched a Preview of #Amazon @PrimeVideoIN 's upcoming Tamil Web Original #VellaRaja yesterday. Produced by @prabhu_sr 's @DreamWarriorpic Takes sometime to build up.. Once all the chars r introduced, it becomes a racy and gripping thriller.. A drug lord vs a Cop," he added.
Bobby Simha Is Good
Commenting on Bobby Simha's performance, Ramesh Bala wrote that the actor has essayed his role of a drug lord quite well and proved that he is an actor pae excellence. He also praised Parvatii and actress Gayathrie for essaying their respective roles quite well.
He Added
"#VellaRaja : #BobbySimha plays a deadly drug lord.. He is very natural and convincing. @paro_nair plays a Cop who is relentless in pursuing him.. She nails it with correct body language and acting. @SGayathrie is a social activist lawyer.. A good outing for her as well."
'A Good Start'
He further added that that the technical team has done a good job and made the show a must watch.
"#VellaRaja : Another good supporting role for @kaaliactor #VishalChandrasekhar 's BGM is 👌 #Maanagaram Dir #Lokesh is a co-writer. A good start from @GuhanSenniappan in the web-series space"
The Big Takeaway
Bobby Simha has already proved that he is one of the most competent performers in the Tamil film industry. With Vella Raja he seems to have made a solid entry in to the web series space as well.