Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army Is About Real Men and Women Who Fought In The Azad Hind Fauj

Ek Tha Tiger and Bajranji Bhaijan director, Kabir Khan has come together with Amazon Prime Video to present the story of Azad Hind Fauj. The makers just released the teaser of the new web series, The Forgotten Army, featuring Sunny Kaushal last seen in Gold alongside newcomer Sharvari. Set to release on January 24, 2020, the series will follow the brave men and women who fought for the independence of India at the war frontlines.

The 54-second long teaser bears only enough to get you hooked. We see the armed forces fighting on the battlefield to protect the honour of our country pre-independence. The teaser gives a glimpse of Sunny Kaushal as part of the army, while Sharvari is also seen dirt-covered, caught in the war, struggling to survive. The teaser starts with a battalion of the Indian National Army playing cricket in the woods when they are attacked by the Japanese army.

The Forgotten Army is said to be based on true events, that took place when the Indian National Army aka Azad Hind Fauj was being led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The director earlier in 1996 had made a documentary on the same story, under the same name, The Forgotten Army. He then created a screenplay for the web series based on his documentary. This series is set to be Kabir Khan's digital debut and promises an untold story of India's loss and victory.

According to India Today, Kabir had tracked down two veterans of Indian National Army - Captain Lakshmi Sehgal, the commander of the women's infantry unit- Rani Jhansi regiment and Colonel Gurubaksh Singh Dhillon. The two narrated the events from the war and helped Kabir gather facts for the documentary.

In 2020, Kabir will also be gearing up for the release of 83', another film based on true events. The Ranveer Singh starrer will share the heroic tale of Indian Cricket team that won India's first Cricket World Cup in 1983 under Kapil Dev's Captainship.

Amazon Prime Video's 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' Teaser Will Give You Goosebumps!