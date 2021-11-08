    For Quick Alerts
      Vicky Kaushal Unveils First Look Of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Show To Premiere On Nov 12

      After the overwhelming response received on Ajay Devgn's episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, fans are in for a visual treat as discovery+. Today the makers unveiled the first look of its most awaited 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls' featuring Bollywood's heartthrob Vicky Kaushal. This special is all set to premiere on 12th November exclusively on discovery+.

      vicky kaushal

      Into the Wild with Bear Grylls & Ajay Devgn Review: Action Hero Turns Scavenger & Builder On A Remote IslandInto the Wild with Bear Grylls & Ajay Devgn Review: Action Hero Turns Scavenger & Builder On A Remote Island

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

      Kaushal also shared the first look of the upcoming episode on his Instagram page. "An adventure of a lifetime with none other than survival expert @beargrylls, let's see what he has planned for me. 'Into The Wild', premieres on November 12, on @discoveryplusin #discoveryplus #IntoTheWild #Survival," he posted.

      Into the Wild with Bear Grylls is an innovative format inspired by Man vs Wild, one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series globally. The first episode of the series featured Superstar Rajinikanth, followed by the action hero Akshay Kumar and the most recent episode featured the Bollywood Supercop Ajay Devgn.

      Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Boast About Bear GryllsAkshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Boast About Bear Grylls

      On the film front, Kaushal will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, a Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

      (Inputs from PTI)

      X