Vikas Gupta’s Puncch Beat Reminds Fans Of Student Of The Year, But Say They’ll Watch It For Priyank!

Fans Response

While a few fans loved the teaser and praised the producer and actors for the good job, a few others felt there was no originality. It reminded fans too, of many films. Some of the fans even said that they will watch it for Priyank!

Puncch Beat Reminds Fans of Student Of The Year!

- Mooopoints: Student of the year😁

- Johnfuckingsnow: And these are school kids? Wtf? Was SOTY not enough?

- Shivi_16_: @lostboyjourney yeh toh soty ka copy h🤣🤣🤣

- Aimanmaliik: Copy of SOTY

- Nidhi_lovee: Looks like warrior high

Mixture Of Movies!

- Wicked_broski: Looks like a low budget series adaptation of student of the year...please give something original...lostboy..🤢🤢🤢🤢

- Irajdeepthakur: @p_r_a_t_e_e_k_ps .....SOTY... kuch kuch hota hai .... Twilight.... brothers....

- Shashankapoudel: Welcome to the school where everything happens except studies...

Cr.5248 Writes…

"But there is no originality..it looks like a ballant copy of student of the year..the introduction,the campus everything..last race between Siddharth and Varun is the boxing ring competition here😂...I expected a more original work from you." - (sic)

Fans Say They Will Watch It For Priyank

- Riy7766: @priyanksharmaaa reason of watching❤️❤️

- Sanakhan2246: Priyank ki wajha sy chly ga @priyanksharmaaa 🔥🔥🔥 samaj main aya kya @lostboyjourney 😠😁😁😂

- Priyanksharmaaa_fan: I will watch this only for @priyanksharmaaa. Loved his acting.

- Adnl432: Priyank Sharma u are the biggest reason I am watching this on the first day.

Fans Praise Priyank Sharma

- Splitsvilla11updates: Sole reason to watch this web series @priyanksharmaaa 🔥

- Mitali.dey.7393264: wow priyank ..😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️

- Dyaraj15: Excited to watch #priyank Sharma.

- Parwaz_ahmad: Priyank bhai fantastic.