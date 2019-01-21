Vikas Gupta’s Puncch Beat Reminds Fans Of Student Of The Year, But Say They’ll Watch It For Priyank!
Recently, the makers of Puncch Beat revealed the teaser of the show. The web series has been extensively shot in Dehradun and features Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Khushi Joshi in the lead roles. The web series will be streaming live on ALT Balaji on February 14, 2019. The teaser introduced the lead actors and how two friends turned foes and fight it out in the boxing ring to win over a girl.
The theme itself reminds us of Student Of The Year. Also, the grand and glossy look was similar to Yash Chopra and Karan Johar's movies - like Mohabbatein, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and 2 States to name a few.
Fans Response
While a few fans loved the teaser and praised the producer and actors for the good job, a few others felt there was no originality. It reminded fans too, of many films. Some of the fans even said that they will watch it for Priyank!
Puncch Beat Reminds Fans of Student Of The Year!
- Mooopoints: Student of the year😁
- Johnfuckingsnow: And these are school kids? Wtf? Was SOTY not enough?
- Shivi_16_: @lostboyjourney yeh toh soty ka copy h🤣🤣🤣
- Aimanmaliik: Copy of SOTY
- Nidhi_lovee: Looks like warrior high
Mixture Of Movies!
- Wicked_broski: Looks like a low budget series adaptation of student of the year...please give something original...lostboy..🤢🤢🤢🤢
- Irajdeepthakur: @p_r_a_t_e_e_k_ps .....SOTY... kuch kuch hota hai .... Twilight.... brothers....
- Shashankapoudel: Welcome to the school where everything happens except studies...
Cr.5248 Writes…
"But there is no originality..it looks like a ballant copy of student of the year..the introduction,the campus everything..last race between Siddharth and Varun is the boxing ring competition here😂...I expected a more original work from you." - (sic)
Fans Say They Will Watch It For Priyank
- Riy7766: @priyanksharmaaa reason of watching❤️❤️
- Sanakhan2246: Priyank ki wajha sy chly ga @priyanksharmaaa 🔥🔥🔥 samaj main aya kya @lostboyjourney 😠😁😁😂
- Priyanksharmaaa_fan: I will watch this only for @priyanksharmaaa. Loved his acting.
- Adnl432: Priyank Sharma u are the biggest reason I am watching this on the first day.
Fans Praise Priyank Sharma
- Splitsvilla11updates: Sole reason to watch this web series @priyanksharmaaa 🔥
- Mitali.dey.7393264: wow priyank ..😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️
- Dyaraj15: Excited to watch #priyank Sharma.
- Parwaz_ahmad: Priyank bhai fantastic.
View this post on Instagram
It's here #Puncchbeat on @altbalaji this Valentine's Day. Get ready To find yourself in #RosewoodHigh #lostboys #harshitagor #priyanksharma #siddharthsharma #khushijoshi #kajoltyagi #nikhilbhambri #sinduja and our beloved @niki_walia & @samirsoni123.
A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on Jan 17, 2019 at 10:03am PST
Most Read: Kalakar Awards 2019: Erica Fernandes, Nakuul Mehta, Arshi Khan, Shivangi Joshi & Others Bag Awards