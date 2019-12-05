Vivek Oberoi Shares His Views On OTT Platform Censorship; Calls It An Outdated Concept And Practice

Actor Vivek Oberoi will soon be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s 'Inside Edge’. The actor recently opened up in an interview and spoke about OTT platform censorship.

Vivek said, “I think there shouldn’t be censorship on OTT platforms. I think censorship is really an outdated concept and practice. We live in a vibrant democracy, so to have censorship is a negative thing. I feel instead of censorship, there should be a modern system of the rating where people give you a guideline regarding a certain show which contains abusive language or things like that. If you can vote at the age of 18 and you can choose who will run our country, then you can also choose which film or show you want to watch.”

Vivek is currently busy promoting his web series, Inside Edge Season 2. Speaking about the show the actor stated, “The credit of this show goes to (creator) Karan Anshuman. He is one of the pioneers of this space. This show came when people didn’t know much about OTT platforms, so to come up with such an ambitious vision and to create a show on a huge scale is an outstanding feat in itself.”

He went on to add, “It has got appreciation on a global scale so, I think whole credit of it goes to writers, directors, and producers of this show. It wasn’t an easy task and now it has become successful so, people take it for granted but I have seen the kind of efforts these people have put in from scratch to make this show.”

The show is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Besides Vivek, the series includes an ensemble cast of Angad Bedi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, and Tanuj Virmani. Inside Edge Season 2 will premiere on December 6 on Amazon Prime Video.