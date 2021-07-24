Wamiqa Gabbi Isn't Rushing To Do Bollywood Films, Says I’d Rather Choose Regional Film With Great Scenes

Wamiqa Gabbi last seen in Grahan, recently opened up about fame and working in Bollywood. The actress mostly seen in regional films has also featured in Bollywood hits like Jab We Met (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Mausam (2011), however, she revealed that what she is chasing is a good role, not Bollywood or fame.

Talking about working in Hindi films as opposed to regional films, Gabbi said, "For an actor, it doesn't matter. It's all about the kind of projects you're doing and how you feel while shooting it. Even if you're doing a big Hindi film and you feel shi**y on sets, what's the point?"

"I'd rather choose a regional film with a great scene and great concept and have a super good time on set. I'd rather do that than be in a big Hindi film," she told Hindustan Times.

Grahan Web Series Review: The Period Drama Tells An Emotional Tale Brimming From Chaos

When asked about experience with fame after the release of Grahan, she said, "I don't think people had any kind of perception about me. So it's not changing, it's developing right now. So there are a lot of messages that I get from people in the industry. It's going great. I'm looking forward to what I'm going to do here on. Ab mujhe achha kaam karna hai."

She went on to share that her focus has been only on grabbing a good role. Calling it her motto she said, "For me, it's not about doing a big film, being famous and earning lots of money. I want to have a good life, I want to have good time, I want to make good memories and have good experience. That's all that matters."

She further explained, "People can be on top of their career and still be depressed, I don't want that."

Wamiqa Gabbi Is Playing The Leading Lady In The Prithviraj Starrer 9!

Notably, Gabbi debuted with Jab We Met as Roop and Geet's cousin sister. Since then she has been part of several Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi films including Ishq Brandy, Bhale Manchi Roju, Parahuna, Nine, Dil Diyan Gallan and more.