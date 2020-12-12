Watch WandaVision, Loki & The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailers Released By Disney

For the first time in a decade, there was no release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for an entire year. With both Black Widow and Eternals getting pushed to next year, fans are eager for any and every tiny update from Marvel Entertainment and Disney. The studio recently announced the release date of their first OTT show WandaVision as January 15, and now, they have dropped new trailers for two more shows- Loki and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany-starrer WandaVision takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. At the end of the film, it is unclear if Vision will be returning in any form, after his mind stone was taken by Thanos. The new trailer, however, hints that fans may finally be able to find out if Vision returns as himself, or will we be introduced as White Vision.

Paul Bettany recently told Collider that the show is a "rather beautiful puzzle box" and that "all of the bonkers stuff will be about something." The trailer shows Scarlet Witch stuck in an alternate reality modelled after classic television sitcoms of the past 50 years, with Vision. They also have several wacky neighbours in each era and a live studio audience to entertain. Fans suspect the show will introduce the House of M and explore Wanda's limitless reality-bending powers.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was supposed to be Marvel Studios' first big Disney Plus original series, but it will now premiere in March 2021 after several reshoots. The first trailer for the series has been finally released by the studio. The six-part series will also take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame when the majority of the Avengers are gone and the world needs someone to pick up the shield once again. The Falcon and Bucky have strong chemistry in the trailer, and a great comic timing as well. Take a look at the trailer:

In a turn of events, Disney also unveiled the first look and first trailer of the third Marvel series releasing in 2021, Loki. Tom Hiddleston, who has played the villain in previous Avengers films, will be seen wreaking havoc in different timelines and influencing major events in upcoming MCU films. The trailer also introduced more characters played by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino associated with the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

At the end of the trailer, Loki calls for his brother and Heimdall, hinting that fans may get to see Asgard from an alternate universe. Also, Chris Hemsworth could return to screen for a cameo as Thor, once again. The makers are yet to confirm the release date for Loki, but it is expected to drop in early 2021. Some of the other Disney exclusive Marvel shows in production are Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

