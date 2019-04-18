Was Shafaq Naaz Uncomfortable Shooting Lovemaking Scenes With Eijaz Khan & Ravi Bhatia In Halala?

Shafaq On Shooting Bold Scenes

When asked Shafaq was it difficult to do bold scenes, she told Spotboye, "It was really difficult, to be honest because it was something out of my comfort zone. The only I reason I agreed was because it was making sense as per the storyline."

‘The Scenes Are Well-Connected To The Story’

"So, these scenes are not added just because it's a web series and some adult content needs to be there. The scenes are well-connected to the story and they have helped bring out those moments in the most beautiful way."

Initially Shafaq Was Hesitant!

She further added, "When they approached me for this series and mentioned about such bold scenes, I was very hesitant. I clearly told them I don't have any issues doing it but my only concern is it should make sense to the storyline or else I don't want to do it."

‘Director, Eijaz & Ravi Helped Me In Being Comfortable’

About the shoot, the actress told the entertainment portal, "When we were shooting the scene, I took a lot of time to convince myself. Thankfully, my director and both the actors Eijaz and Ravi helped me in being comfortable. They were really very nice and I think because of them only I could perform so well. They eased me out in that environment."