Web Series 2021 Half Yearly Report: Best Hindi Shows From The Family Man, Bombay Begums To The Married Woman

While cinema halls were shut for most of 2021, OTT platforms had audiences glued to the screens with great releases like The Family Man 2, Mirzapur, Bombay Begums, Gullak 2, and more. From Netflix to SonyLIV, OTT platforms have released some binge-worthy shows.

From political dramas like Tandav and Maharani to comedies like Sunflower, the Indian audience had plenty of options to choose from. While SonyLIV released a heartwarming story of a middle-class family in SonyLIV's Gullak season two, Amazon Prime Video brought back Manoj Bajpayee's beloved edge-of-the-seat thriller The Family Man 2.

Here's a list of the best Hindi OTT shows that released in 2021 so far,

The Family Man 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

After a successful season one, the makers returned with another edge-of-the-seat thriller. The ten-part series follows Srikant Tiwari played by Manoj Bajpayee who has to safeguard his nation from an attack while dealing with his family issues. The show directed by Raj & DK also stars Sharib Hashmi, Uday Mahesh, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini, Samantha Akkineni and others in pivotal roles.

Sunflower (ZEE5)

The comedy-drama led by Sunil Grover follows the members of a suburban residential society called Sunflower. Chaos ensues when a neighbour Raj Kapoor is murdered and police start their investigation by questioning all the residents. Sales manager Sonu Singh (Sunil Grover) is the obvious suspect with evidence stacked against him, but he is not the only one with a motive.

Ray (Netflix)

Ray managed to mesmerise the audience with poetic prose and great cinematography. The show based on short stories by Satyajit Ray presented four stories from a satire to a psychological thriller. The anthology showcased four life-changing encounters and divine interventions that changed lives for better or worse.

Bombay Begums (Netflix)

Bombay Begums focused on the lives of five women at different stages of their lives. From boardrooms to society's margins, these ambitious women navigate their dreams, desires and disappointments in modern Mumbai with the help of each other.

The Married Woman (ZEE5)

The show follows the story of a teacher who leads a seemingly perfect life with her husband, children and in-laws. However, it is after meeting her colleague and his wife, she realises her identity goes much beyond that of a dutiful wife, a doting mother and an obedient daughter-in-law.

Some of the other noteworthy releases of the year include Maharani starring Huma Qureshi, Hotstar's sci-fi release Ok computer, Saif Ali Khan's Tandav, 1962: War In The Hills led by Abhay Deol and more.