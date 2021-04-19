Web Show OK Computer Becomes A Reality After Self Driving Tesla Crashes Killing Two Men

The speculative science fiction web show OK Computer became a reality yesterday when a self-driving Tesla crashed and burnt into flames killing two men.

"Much has been spoken about AI-human relationships and the laws that will govern them," said the producer of the show Anand Gandhi, the creative genius behind films like Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus. "Still the show's philosophical focus has not been discussed sufficiently- and that is the Trolley Problem."

The general idea of the trolley problem is stated this way: You're driving a trolley speeding down a track. Suddenly the brakes fail, and you notice that a mad philosopher has tied five people on the track ahead of you. Now, you can steer onto another track, but on that track too, the mad philosopher has tied up one person. If you change the track, you will kill one instead of the five. What should you do?

OK Computer on Disney Plus Hotstar has remained the most-watched show in the OTT space since its release on the 26th of March.

Last week the show has been officially selected for the prestigious Rotterdam International Film Festival. Debutant director duo Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar will be present at the festival for its Dutch premiere in June.

ALSO READ: OK Computer: Vijay Varma & Radhika Apte's Show Goes To International Film Festival Of Rotterdam

ALSO READ: OK Computer Web Series Review: The Crowded Plot Fails Radhika Apte & Vijay Varma