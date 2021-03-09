    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      What Does Amazon Prime Video Have In Store This Summer? Audiences Intrigued By The Recent Social Media Post

      By
      |

      Amazon Prime Video took to their official social media handle today, to brace the audiences for a storm, an epic one!

      We are quite intrigued with this post, what is this storm? Viewers cannot wait for the official announcement to happen! We're pretty sure it will be EPIC, the content on Amazon Prime Video has entertained the audiences with so many different series and movies. Such varied content and in abundance for everyone has something to watch.

      Amazon Prime

      This is going to huge and even more crazy, eagerly looking forward to the unravelling of the Storm-y surprise!

      The social media post has the following caption: “when we say epic, we mean it... wait till you face it! #AStormIsComing, watch out!” Check out the post below!

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

      ALSO READ: The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee Rubbishes Reports Of Show Being Cancelled

      ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Video Announces Amazon Original Hush Hush, An All- Female Led Series

      Read more about: amazon prime video
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 20:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 9, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X