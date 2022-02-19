What The Folks Review: An Adorable Depiction Of Familial Love And Bonding

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Eisha Chopra, Veer Rajwant Singh, Anula Navlekar, Ravjeet Singh, Deepika Deshpande Amin, Nitesh Pandey Director: Mandar Kurundkar

Dice Media's beloved show What The Folks is back with its finale season giving us a glimpse once again into the life of Anita Sharma and Nikhil Solanki. Just when you thought the show couldn't pull up any more beautiful tricks up its sleeve to bring out a plethora of emotions in you, it does it again. The loyal fanbase of the show will once again fall in love with this one and will immediately form a deep connection with the beautifully etched out characters.

What's Yay: Performances, writing, dialogues

What's Nay: Some of the subplots could've been explored further

Story

The finale season of What The Folks sees Anita (Eisha Chopra) and Nikhil (Veer Rajwant Singh) deciding to embrace parenthood. On the other hand, Akshata (Anula Navlekar) and Sid (Ravjeet Singh) have decided to tie the knot. It is the Sharmas and the Solankis immersing themselves into these two major life events is that forms the main crux of the story.

Direction

Director Mandar Kurundkar has once again weaved the magic for which What The Folks is known. The bond and the love between the families and their reacting to major life development is so realistic that one can almost feel themselves to be a part of the Sharma and the Solanki clan. Be it a couple taking a huge step of parenthood, a pair deciding to sponsor their own wedding, parents trying to come to terms with the life decisions of their kids, the show brings out all of these emotions effortlessly. The dialogues once again also win big with this new season.

The writing by Dhruv Deshpande and Gaurav Patki is so nuanced and feel-good that it will evoke the same vulnerable and bitter-sweet emotions within you. One of the highlights of What The Folks' finale season is how the makers have dealt with the sensitive issue of adoption or of a young couple wanting to pay for their own wedding. Then there is a moment that also brings out the insecurity of a mother to not being cool or intelligent enough in her daughter's eyes. However, the subplots which could've been explored even further is Anita and Nikhil preparing for a new chapter in their life or the beginning of Akshata and Sid's strong foundation in their relationship. This would've made the plotline all the more memorable.

Performances

Eisha Chopra and Veer Rajwant Singh will once again make you cheer for them as one of the most endearing couples ever. They exude the same honesty, vulnerability and innocence in their act. However, Anula Navlekar steals the show in some parts. Her character's Akshata's stance to sponsor her own wedding, make her own life decisions and bring out an emotional camaraderie with her parents will leave a huge smile on your face.

Deepika Deshpande Amin and Nitesh Pandey are at their realistic best. They will literally remind you of your own parents in the most adorable manner. Ravjeet Singh shines in his part and Sujata Segal as Sid's mother Nandini delivers a powerful act. Her dialogue on motherhood in a scene with Eisha Chopra is one of the highlights of What The Folks.

Verdict

What The Folks will definitely make you want to give a huge hug to your parents or partner while taking you into a rollercoaster ride of emotions. This finale season is a huge treat for the loyal fanbase once again. We give What The Folks 3.5 out of 5 stars.