What To Watch This Weekend: Mandalorian Season 2, Taish, Blood of Zeus & More

The Mandalorian Season 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

At the end of last season, Mando (Pascal) and The Child (Baby Yoda doll) narrowly escaped Imperial Agent Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), thanks to some help from Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and a bounty droid called IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi). Season two will now explore the story as Mando attempts to take The Child to a race of enemy sorcerers.

Taish (ZEE5)

Taish starring Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Kriti Kharbanda is a ZEE5 original thriller that released in film and a mini-series format. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film follows two childhood friends Rohan Karla and Sunny Lalwani who run into their violent past at a countryside wedding. Fans have been raging about the film's gripping story and the actors.

Blood Of Zeus (Netflix)

The Netflix animation series is in the world of Greek mythology and revolves around Heron, a young man ostracized by his community. He later discovers that he is the latest bastard son of Zeus, and it is his fate to save the world from an awakened ancient evil that threatens to destroy the world. Heron then sets out to save the Heaven and the Earth.

The Undoing (Disney+ Hotstar)

Directed by Susanne Bier, the series revolves around the life of a successful therapist, who is living a perfect life with her family. The trailer filled with twists and turns shows Nicole Kidman being interrogated as a suspect, and she is having a mental breakdown because of the same. Fans have hailed the makers for its capability to keep the audience engrossed in the show.

His House (Netflix)

Remi Weekes' film which premiered during sundance earlier this year has been receiving rave reviews. The film follows a refugee couple, that makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan. But then, they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town, that has an evil lurking beneath the surface.