What To Watch This Weekend: Mulan, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Bombay Rose & More

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

The comedy series will remind you of Amazon Prime's American series Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The show set to release on December 4 on Netflix, will follow a privileged woman (Swara Bhasker) who is fearful of settling down and runs away from her marriage and decides to pursue stand-up in her new life. She promptly fails, but then begins to put in the work with a little help from a fellow comic (Ravi Patel), and stands up to her alarmed parents. All episodes will be available on the release date.

Bombay Rose

Another Netflix release on December 4, Bombay Rose is Netflix India's first attempt at animated shows. Director Gitanjali Rao's debut feature premièred at Venice Film Festival last year and created quite the buzz. Bombay Rose reportedly is an ode to both Bollywood and the city of Bombay. The story takes the audience around the city through the lens of a former club dancer looking after a kid, a Kashmiri orphan scrapping a living on the streets, and an elderly woman lost in the memories of lost love.

Mulan

Mulan's initial release worldwide took place three months ago on the same streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar for a premium fee of around $30. The makers will now on December 4, will make the film available to all subscribers. According to reports, the film on Disney+ Hotstar is in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Mulan was one of the most awaited releases of 2020 and was also surrounded by plenty of controversies.

Mank

Mank releasing on Netflix on December 4, follows writer Herman J Mankiewicz who wrote Citizen Kane, considered by some to be the greatest movie of all time. Directed by Gone Girl famed David Fincher, the black and white film will showcase Herman while he worked on Citizen Kane, and his conflicts with Orson Welles during filming and leading up to release

The film stars Gary Oldman as Mankiewicz alongside Tom Burke (Welles), Amanda Seyfried (Marion Davies), Lilly Collins (Mankiewicz's secretary), Arliss Howard (MGM co-founder Louis B. Mayer), and Charles Dance (William Randolph Hearst, the inspiration for Citizen Kane's lead character.)