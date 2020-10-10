What To Watch This Weekend: Scam 1992, Hubie Halloween, The Haunting of Bly Manor And More
This weekend, (October 9-11, 2020) Netflix has released several titles for the Halloween season. Meanwhile, SonyLIV's newest offering Scam 1992 talks about India's biggest financial horror. We also saw releases across OTT platforms like season two of the animated series Fast & Furious Space Racers Rio, the finale of The Boys 2 on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar's The Right Stuff, which follows NASA's first group of astronauts as they train for space flight.
Here are some of the must-watch releases this week:
SCAM 1992
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992 is based on The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, a book written by Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal. Set in the 1980s and 1990s Bombay, the show follows the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta. With an ensemble cast of Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi Nikhil Dwivedi and Rajat Kapoor, the trailer has impressed many already. The show's first impression on critics and audiences has also been full of praises for the cast and the filmmaker.
HUBIE HALLOWEEN
Adam Sandler has brought back some good old Salem Halloween fun this year with the Netflix release titled Hubie Halloween. The film follows Salem's eccentric devoted community volunteer played by Sandler. The poor good-natured fellow becomes an object of his fellow citizen's derision and meanest pranks, but the tables turn when the Salem residents find themselves in the midst of a real investigation, for a real murder.
The official synopsis on Netflix reads "Hubie's not the most popular guy in Salem, Mass., but when Halloween turns truly spooky, this good-hearted scaredy-cat sets out to keep his town safe."
THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR
The producers of The Haunting of Hill House, have brought another nerve chilling ghost story, The Haunting of Bly Manor, it follows grief-struck people living in Bly Manor, a house filled with ghosts. The show reportedly is a Gothic Romance-influenced ghost story based on Henry James' novella, The Turn of The Screw. The Netflix official synopsis for the show read, "Dead doesn't mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of 'The Haunting of Hill House'."
THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION
40-Year-Old Version is an award-winning comedy film which has been written, produced, and directed by Radha Blank. The movie is a fictionalized version of her life, as she transitions from playwright to a rapper at the age of 40. The film has already received immense praise after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and is one of the must-watch releases this weekend.
You can also check out some other releases this week like The Good Lord Bird and The Comedy Store on VootSelect, Ginny Weds Sunny on Netflix and Gandii Baat season 5 on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.
Scam 1992 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Hansal Mehta's New Web Series
Lord Of The Rings: Netzines Unhappy With Possible Nudity In Amazon's Web Series