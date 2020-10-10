What To Watch This Weekend: Scam 1992, Hubie Halloween, The Haunting of Bly Manor And More

HUBIE HALLOWEEN

Adam Sandler has brought back some good old Salem Halloween fun this year with the Netflix release titled Hubie Halloween. The film follows Salem's eccentric devoted community volunteer played by Sandler. The poor good-natured fellow becomes an object of his fellow citizen's derision and meanest pranks, but the tables turn when the Salem residents find themselves in the midst of a real investigation, for a real murder.

The official synopsis on Netflix reads "Hubie's not the most popular guy in Salem, Mass., but when Halloween turns truly spooky, this good-hearted scaredy-cat sets out to keep his town safe."

THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR

The producers of The Haunting of Hill House, have brought another nerve chilling ghost story, The Haunting of Bly Manor, it follows grief-struck people living in Bly Manor, a house filled with ghosts. The show reportedly is a Gothic Romance-influenced ghost story based on Henry James' novella, The Turn of The Screw. The Netflix official synopsis for the show read, "Dead doesn't mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of 'The Haunting of Hill House'."

THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION

40-Year-Old Version is an award-winning comedy film which has been written, produced, and directed by Radha Blank. The movie is a fictionalized version of her life, as she transitions from playwright to a rapper at the age of 40. The film has already received immense praise after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and is one of the must-watch releases this weekend.

