What Women Want Season 3: Neha Dhupia Admits To Having Her Own ‘Home Alone’ Moment

Dabur Amla Aloe Vera What Women Want, hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, is back with the third season. The third episode of the show will see Neha Dhupia as a guest, who will be seen sharing everything from her goof-ups to her journey and growth as a beautiful mother!

In a fun conversation with the queen of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha revealed her and Angad's goof ups, which is when she confessed to her very own 'Home Alone' moment. She said that that when Angad and she decided to take Mehr out on her very first drive, they forgot to take her along!

When asked about her lockdown experience with your two-year-old baby, she revealed, "Mehr was 14-15 months old when the lockdown started. Ever since then, every day they are learning so many things and they are so curious. I'm so happy that I am the one who is spending so much time teaching her and see her grow."

Kareena also asked some quick questions where in Neha revealed how much things changed after the baby's arrival between her and Angad. Neha also revealed what she likes and doesn't like the most about motherhood.

