Will Gul Khan Make Tanhaiyan 2 With Surbhi Jyoti & Barun Sobti? Here’s What Surbhi Has To Say!

Gul Khan's web series, Tanhaiyan, that featured Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead roles, was a big hit. The series included nine episodes of about 20 minutes each and was aired on Hotstar. It was the most-watched show and was ranked at No. 2 on Hotstar. Fans loved the sizzling chemistry of Barun and Surbhi, and have been waiting for the second season since a long time. A lot of media also suggested that Gul might come up with another season. But now, Surbhi has clarified the reports!

Surbhi Jyoti told Spotboye that she doesn't think Gul is making the second season anytime soon as the latter hasn't discussed with her anything about this!

Surbhi, who was recently seen in Gul's show, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I really don't think it's coming anytime soon because recently also when I was live with our producer Gul Khan a lot of people asked her when is Season 2 coming and she said they don't have a story ready. Hence, I feel their is no season 2 happening for now." -(sic)

Well, this would definitely upset Barun and Surbhi's fans who have been eagerly waiting for the second season.

For the uninitiated, in Tanhaiyan, Barun played the role of Haider, a typical rich womaniser, Meera played the role of a fashion designer. Both of them meet at a common friend's wedding and instantly fall in love. The show had a happy ending with Haider and Meera confess their love for each other.

