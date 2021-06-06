With A 9.3 Rating, Broken But Beautiful 3 Becomes One Of The Highest-Rated Web Series On IMDb

Following the success of the first two seasons, ALTBalaji's third season of Broken But Beautiful is also winning hearts. The romance drama featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee as the lead couple has become one of the highest-rated web shows on IMDb with a 9.3 rating within just a week of its release.

Already creating a splash in the digital world, the show that launched on 29th May has everything going for it, with rave reviews in its kitty. Sidharth's charming personality and drool-worthy smile as Agastya has undoubtedly won him huge accolades from critics, audiences, peers, and fraternity alike making him one of the most promising and successful contenders in the OTT space as well.

Ever since the makers had announced season 3, the viewers were anxiously waiting for it. The viewers hugely appreciated the intense character posters and intriguing teaser and trailer. It is no wonder that it was trending at IMDB's Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows. From 8.8 to 9.3 rating, the web show has witnessed an upward trend in its popularity and craze among the viewers, post-launch.

Making new records daily, the show has made a record of 100K+ searches in google trends in a day. Additionally, the hashtag #BrokenButBeautiful3 has the most number of posts for a show on Instagram.

The Broken But Beautiful franchise is a favourite with viewers because it takes them on a relatable journey of love, longing, and heartbreak. It is the love story of Agastya & Rumi. Agastya, an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. Their worlds are different and they want different things, making a perfect recipe for heartache.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is streaming now on the ALTBalaji app.