International Women's Day 2021: Throwback To TV's Most Powerful Queens In GOT, The Witcher & More

There's nothing quite like strong female characters swinging their sword and their wands to take down their enemies. While the big screen has its own set of female superheroes and sorcerers, fantasy TV too has inspired fans with witches and warriors.

From Game of Thrones to recent fantasy releases like The Witcher, Hollywood TV shows have offered plenty of strong female characters ready to rule your own kingdom.

Game Of Thrones

Games of Thrones had kicked off the potential women had in fantasy stories. The eight season-long show gave us a Mother of Dragons, several warriors and assassins, a Queen Of the North, and a Queen Regent. These ladies kept the audience on their toes throughout the show.

While there are many to choose from, Sansa Stark played by Sophie Turner is one of the best female characters in the show. She made some disastrous choices, but lived through them and triumphed in the end. Some of the other noteworthy female characters were complex villain Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), as well as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

The Witcher The show follows Geralt of Rivia alongside two strong-willed Crown Princess Ciri, and powerful sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg. The makers have spent a great deal of time developing Henry Cavill's character, but have also given special attention to developing Yennefer's (played by Anya Chalotra) painful emotional journey. The series in season two is all set to explore her powers since Yen is known as one of the most powerful mages in the Witcher Saga. His Dark Materials HBO's His Dark Materials has quite the blend between sci-fi and fantasy. The show has been lead by plenty of female characters, from Lyra Belacqua to Mary Malone the ultimate fictional women in STEM. Season two that released in 2020, brought together a female astrophysicist and the leading lady Lyra together. Not only did Mary bring a dose of scientific reality to the fantasy series, but it also showcased what the reality of successful women in STEM would look. The Good Place While the show doesn't fit the conventional image of a fantasy show, The Good Place has given the audience a flawed but admirable female character. Especially Kristen Bell's Eleanor Shellstrop, who makes for a likeable self-centred narcissist. It is Eleanor's bad behaviour and undying spirit that ends up become humanity's saviour. Some other shows with exceptionally well written female characters include Cursed, Fate: The Wing Saga, Shadow And Bone, The Letter for the King and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina.

