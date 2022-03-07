Women's Day 2022: Anupamaa, The Fame Game, Looop Lapeta & Other Best Female-Led OTT & TV Releases

TV shows have often followed strong female characters through different aspects of their lives, and movies and OTT shows have also begun to appeal to a wider audience. The projects often celebrate empowerment, equality and everything that women go through in life. To celebrate Women's Day on March 8, we present you a list of the best OTT shows, movies and TV shows.

Shanti (1994)

Shanti - Ek Aurat Ki Kahani was an Indian television series that aired on DD National in 1994. The show over the years has garnered a huge fan following thanks to its strong leading woman, played by Mandira Bedi. Centred around an aspiring investigative journalist Shanti, the show showed her struggling to succeed in a man's world. Over the course of the series, Shanti develops into a complex, multi-layered and flawed protagonist, which was rare for decades to come.

Anupamaa (2020)

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly follows the leading lady Anupamaa, who parts with her ambitions and goals in a bid to raise her family. But when she realises others have failed to give her any credit for her sacrifices and trials, Anupamaa then decides to live on her own terms.

Looop Lapeta (2022)

The film based on Run Lola Run follows Taapsee Pannu's Savi as she desperately tries to save her boyfriend Tahir Raj Bhasin who loses a mobster's case. Savi races against the clock to save the day but is stuck in a curious cycle of dead ends.

Gehraiyaan (2022)

Gehraiyaan explores modern relationships and gets the female leads to express themselves without societal expectations, despite good or bad choices. The film follows Alisha, who runs her own yoga studio. Due to a life of isolation and past trauma, Alisha finds solace in her cousin Tia's fiancé, who is a go-getter real estate whiz kid. The two continue a reckless relationship that threatened to burn their world.

Mithya (2022)

The ZEE5 OTT show follows Hindi literature professor Juhi Adhikari accusing her student Rhea Rajguru of plagiarism. While Rhea pleads that she is innocent, Juhi continues to pursue punishment triggering adverse psychological combat between the two. Slowly a deeper, more complicated relationship emerges between the two as Juhi's husband- Neil Adhikari is murdered and both the women are plausible suspects. Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani play characters poles apart, but both can be seen as stern women who know what they want.

The Fame Game (2022)

Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game brings out the surprising side of ambitious women who can bring out the best and worst in them. However, its their winning moment which makes it a worthwhile watch. The show follows superstar Anamika Anand's life as an actress, daughter, wife and devoted mother. The police attempt to uncover the truth behind Anamika's mysterious disappearance, as one night she goes missing without a trace.