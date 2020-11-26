Writer-Director Badrinath Sabat Excited To Roll One Of Its Kind Sci-Fi Web Series Time Series

Writer-director Badrinath Sabat is all set to roll his next directorial titled Time Series. Presented by Dustbin Ideas, it is touted to be as a unique web series which is an amalgamation of 5 stories based on time travel. Veteran actor Virendra Sexena will be seeing playing a pivotal role and other cast is yet to be finalised. Badrinath believes that India has not produced anything like this so far.

An elated Badrinath Sabat says, “Sci-fic genre has always been close to my heart. While doing my Masters in English Literature, I read a lot of about ancient and medieval literature where I read The time machine, a novel by H.G. Well that fascinated me to write a short note on next level time travel.”

Talking about the challenges, he adds, “I have been facing a lot of challenges but I always had a clear plan in my mind. I evolved myself, became familiar with term production design and learned a lot from industry professionals. I learned the Art Direction from Sukant Panygrahi sir. I am also taking help from a friend Kunal Naik on this project, who has expertise in Art.”

“Time Series is a futuristic cinema which is rare in India. It has 5 different stories that are based on the concept of time. I am trying to show science in a very unique manner. The stories even talks about concept of paradox and black hole. Along with time, it is also based on special and relativity theory,” Sabat concludes.

