Year Ender 2021: House Of Dragon, Lord Of The Rings & Other Most Anticipated International Shows Of 2022

2022 is shaping up to be a big one for the small screen. Big-name like Marvel, John Cena for DC, Julia Roberts, and Game Of Thrones spin-off will be returning, if that is not enough, the upcoming year will be beginning with the Harry Potter 20 Year Anniversary Special on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

Here are the top 5 awaited international shows of 2022

Lord Of The Rings (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon is all set to bring J.R.R. Tolkien's iconic fantasy universe to life for the small screen. The show reportedly has cost the studio a quarter of a billion dollars and will probably cost $100-150 million to produce the first season. According to reports, the show is set long before the events of The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

House Of The Dragon (HBO Max)

Another show set before its predecessor is House of the Dragon. The show comes after HBO's hit series Game of Thrones and is set 200 years before the events of the parent show. The spin-off will follow the mad, incestuous House Targaryen, played by Matt Smith from The Crown. One of the interesting part about the spin-off is that the creative team includes R.R. Martin himself as co-creator.

The Sandman (Netflix)

The Sandman reportedly has been one of the most expensive TV series by DC Entertainment. Written by Wonder Woman and Allan Heinberg, the series stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Jenna Coleman, reportedly alongside Gwendolyn Christie who will be seen playing Lucifer.

Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Peacemaker led by John Cena is a spinoff from the big-screen The Suicide Squad. Written and/or directed by The Suicide Squad maestro James Gunn, the show follow John and his friends Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland, as well as Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Freddie Stroma. The eight-part series will follow the group as they get mixed up in a conspiracy plot threatening the entire U.S. government.

Ms Marvel (Disney+ Hotstar)

Earlier this year, Marvel introduced more OTT shows for the MCU including Moonknight and She-Hulk, however, fans are waiting for the release of Ms Marvel. The show is set to follow the tale of Muslim-American teenager Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani, who loves superheroes especially Captain Marvel and soon finds out she too has shape-shifting powers which inspire her to get into the crimefighting game.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+ Hotstar)

After The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars is coming back with another spin-off called Obi-Wan Kenobi based on the infamous character. However, the makers have not confirmed the cast and if Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series will be set on Tatooine in the years between Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope.