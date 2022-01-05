Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Trailer: Shweta Tripathi & Tahir Raj Bhasin Are All Set To Fight For Love & Power

Netflix's latest upcoming Hindi release is a romantic thriller titled, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. The show directed by Sidharth Sengupta stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi as the leading couple pinning for each other as they are stuck between the fight for power and love.

The makers released the trailer for the show, giving a glimpse at Tahir Raj Bhasin's character Vikrant who is caught between a woman who loves him and one who desires him. The two-minute-long clip shows Vikrant who regrets becoming the object of desire for Purva. The woman who will destroy everything he cares for to get him, including his true love Shikha played by Shweta Tripathi.

On his quest to reclaim his love and escape Purva's cluthes, the trailer shows him going down a dark path. The trailer ends with him asking for a gun, on his wedding day. Take a look at the video,

In a statement, director Sidharth revealed that the story came to him almost twenty years ago and he had been waiting for the right time. Talking about his inspiration he added, "the series comes from the pulpy thrillers in classic Indian cinema spotlighting Vijay Anand and Salim-Javed, whom I grew up admiring. I have always been a fan of their work and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the title inspired by the iconic 90s hit song from a film of the same genre, is an ode to all the pulpy thrillers of those times."

The Netflix Original show also stars Saurabh Shukla, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Surya Sharma, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, Shashi Verma, Anjuman Saxena, and Hetal Gada in pivotal roles.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will start streaming on Netflix from January 14.