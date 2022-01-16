Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Web Series Review: Tahir Raj Bhasin's Show Is Best Of Trashy Pulp Fiction & 90s Cinema

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Anchal Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Director: Sidharth Sengupta

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 8 Episodes / 40 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Plot: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein follows Vikrant who has a modest desire to land a good job and marry his sweetheart, Shikha. But his dreams are in danger after he becomes the object of Purva's desire, the daughter of a politician who will go to any length to get him.

Review: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi is a genre-bending show that manages to follow through its screenplay throughout the length of the show. Sidharth Sengupta was largely successful at balancing some of the dark humour with action-thriller elements.

The show follows Vikrant, a small-town boy with modest dreams, of a simple job and a simple house. However, fate has different plans for him when the daughter of a politician falls in love with him. Vikrant wants nothing more than to live the life everyone dreads. After getting an entry-level job at a steel plant, he plans on marrying his sweetheart Shikha, and perhaps getting an MBA degree some years later.

Most of all he wants to leave the town and be away from the shady politician Akheraj, his father has spent his entire life working for. On the other hand, Purva, Akheraj daughter has loved Vikrant since grade four. When she returns as a young Zumba teacher, she goes to relentless means to get him and Vikrant is sucked into the seedy world of UP politics.

After Purva begins interfering in Vikrant's life he has no other choice but to play the part in the game she is playing. However, when Purva stars posing a threat to Shikha he decides its time to become a player in the game. For the rest of the show, the two play catch up as Vikrant is desperately trying to keep Shikha safe and rid himself of Purva's love.

Without revealing much of the plot riddled with several good twists, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein surely will keep you hooked till the last minute. Tahir Raj Bhasin gives a surprising take on Vikrant a sweet boy, who loses himself in the game of power and deceit. Tahir keeps up with Vikrant's erratic behaviour and also makes him likeable despite some very questionable choices.

Shweta Tripathi has proven her skills in several shows earlier and she seems to fit right in with the show's different genres. Meanwhile, Anchal Singh turns her character Purva, the villainess into desirable. She plays every powerful, rich guy that would love in love with the 90s heroine but better.

Varun Badola's dialogues help keep the characters in check which are often witty and funny, meanwhile, director Sidharth Sengupta holds the reigns on the characters that often seem to derail from the plot. While each role has a greater part in the screenplay, the story relies more on plot twists than the character's aspirations.

Overall, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein brings out the best of trashy pulp fiction and 90s cringy cinema with more believable characters. The season ends on a satisfying cliffhanger that will have you confused whether to laugh at the character's choices or rejoice his fate.