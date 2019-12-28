You Season 2 Review: Netflix Takes A Page From Gone Girl

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Director:

Story: The story continues as Joe Goldberg tries to move on from the horrors of his past and relocates to LA. While the move is just for a little time, it quickly changes to more when he meets Love Quinn, a chef and daughter of a wealthy background.

Review: After being visited by Candace, Joe tries to make a fresh start but the one who killed for love is now hungry for survival. Goldberg assures us he is a new man, not the one we saw in season one. He is no more the stalker, the killer, the guy who'd do anything for love. We meet a new Joe Goldberg, Will Bettelheim. The first three episodes of season two imply Will (Joe in season one) is stable, self-aware and has his own rules to keep him out of trouble. But soon we find out it is not enough for him to stop him from doing the things he think are right for the people around him.

Even as he is struggling to stay away from Candace, who is threating to expose him to the world, Will takes on his old habits for Love Quinn, the store owner and Chef at Anavrin, where Will now works as a books salesman in the small part of the store. One other person Will quickly takes to is the 15-year-old Ellie Alves, sister of his building manager.

This time around Will is doing better, he is doing better for Love Quinn. The show does not shy away from its previous premise or Will aka Joe's dark past. We find out more about how and why he was abandoned by his family when he ended up at Mr Monney's doorstep. We have a bit of less killing in season two but make no mistake, it is still just as crazy and creepy as ever.

There are many references to season one in terms of the theme and characters so its best to watch the first one before jumping on to the next 10 episodes. There is more than one theme and tone the show follows and it still manages to self reflect and bring it all together like a 1920's poem. The lyrical tone of the show as Joe takes on the struggles of his life and mirrors it to his character is intriguing. We also have Candace showing up just to teach him a lesson, but Karmic justice isn't that easy.

What I didn't enjoy about the show and season two is that, even when the stakes are so high, after killing so many people we don't actually see any consequences. There are no loose ends and no follow-ups to the mistakes Joe made. Joe is not a killer, but he has managed to get away with his crimes by mear luck, which may or may not be on his side, this time. The only consequence he faces is gaining a rich family that keep secrets, the one thing he is good at doing.

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are incredible as Joe and Love. They have amazing chemistry even as their dynamic changes and they reveal more about themselves and their lives. Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves, Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves (building Manager), and James Scully as Forty Quinn (Love's twin brother) are interesting characters that change the source of life over the one year Joe stays in LA. And he is never going to leave since after seeing the seven totems he has officially become an Angeleno.

Joe gets what he deserves in the best and the worst way, but he isn't done yet. He is often seen referring to 'doing things for love' in season one, while we hear number or character saying, 'it's ok to feel broken, everyone is' and even after realising how Beck felt as he caged her, Joe isn't done.

'People don't change' - Joe Goldberg said it himself. At the end of the show, we see him setting eyes on a new target. His diamond ring wearing, married neighbour, who is making notes of the classic books she is reading.

Overall, the Netflix show is refreshing as it does not romanticise or glamourise Joe Goldberg, You shows these characters for exactly what they are. Season two is different from the previous but also brings the same amount of thrill and chill. It is rather a perfect fit if you have no other plans for a new years eve.

