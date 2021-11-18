Your Honor Season 2: Release Date & Time Of Jimmy Shergill-Mahie Gill's Thriller Drama

Jimmy Shergill's thriller drama Your Honour is returning for a season 2 on November 19, 2021. Directed by E Niwas, the show is a remake of the Israeli show Kvodo, which follows a judge who bends the law to save his son (Pulkit Makol) from a manslaughter rap.

The takes are higher in the new season as the new trailer indicates that judge Bishan played by Jimmy will pay dearly for his actions. The previous season shows that Bishan's son causes a car accident and the victim is the son of gangster Satbir (Mahaveer Bhullar).

Satbir returns in the second season, as does Kunj Anand as Satbir's younger son. The returning cast members include also Mita Vashisht, Varun Badola, Parul Gulati, Suhasini Mulay and Richa Pallod. Some of the new additions to the show are Mahie Gill and Gulshan Grover and Syed Zeishan Qadri.

The trailer reveals, Jimmy being kidnapped by Satbir's son and a new group of bad guys. They strike a deal to keep his son safe in exchange for his upcoming cases. The trailer keeps the suspense up and doesn't release much about the new plot

According to the makers the first five episodes will be released on November 19 at midnight IST.