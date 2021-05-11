Zack Snyder Wants To Work Only With Indian Actors After Casting Huma Qureshi In Army Of The Dead

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is awaiting the release of Huma Qureshi-starrer Army of the Dead. The filmmaker recently opened up about the collaboration and said that he now wants to work 'only with Indian actors'. The thriller starring Huma, also features Dave Bautista alongside Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera and others.

After making a name for himself with comic book adaptations in the DC Universe, Zack turns to his roots with Army of the Dead. The film is set to follow a group of mercenaries hired to retrieve $200 million from a casino. The ​official synopsis reads, "After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker opened up about working with Huma Qureshi who plays Geeta in the zombie film. Snyder revealed that she was always intended to be Indian. "She was written as an Indian character, and Huma is a really amazing actress, no two ways about it. We talked about who we could get, and the casting director brought her up. I watched some of her material, and I was like, 'this actress is amazing'," said Zack Snyder.

Snyder revealed that he "didn't think that she would do the film, but Huma agreed. I was so happy, and finally, having her on set, she was like, you know, I want only Indian actors in my movies from now on." Meanwhile, Zack Snyder also pledged to work with Huma to help India fight the pandemic.

He recently had tweeted, "I've joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support #BreathofLife @humasqureshi."

Coming back to Army of the Dead, the film set to be out on Netflix on May 21 also stars Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, and Garret Dillahunt.