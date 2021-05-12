Zareen Khan Talks About Playing Lesbian Character, Says Didn't Want To Do Anything To Offend LGBTQA+ Community

Zareen Khan recently opened up about her Disney+ Hotstar VIP release titled Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. The actress who is seen playing a homosexual woman in the film said that the makers were sceptical about casting her due to her previous films.

The actress revealed that this is not the first time she faced such a situation. She told IANS, "It is not the first time that people have been sceptical to cast me in their film if it is a non-glamorous role. They have this whole thing because of all the previous work that I had done. This was not the first time that people were sceptical."

However, Zareen did not let it affect her. The actress added, "I was asked for an audition and I was more than happy to give because a person does not know if I would be able to pull off this character. They loved the auditions and I was a part of this film."

Talking about her character, she revealed that her tomboy-ish traits helped her with the film. "It wasn't really difficult I would say. As for the body language, I have been a tomboy all my life, so that trait, which I was always told to correct, helped me here in the film," Zareen said.

She added that while he was nervous about playing a lesbian character, she gave her best in portraying the pure emotions as anyone would feel, irrespective of their sexuality. "I just had to be honest to the emotion of love and just portray it on screen with all honesty."

Zareen added, "The thought occurred to me -- because I am not a homosexual -- that I shouldn't end up doing something unknowingly, saying or portraying something that might offend the LGBTQ community. Then I thought to myself that it is about portraying the emotion of love and that emotion is felt the same way how a straight person would feel it, because the emotions are the same."

Notably, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.