ZEE5 And The Viral Fever Announce Their First Original Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd

As part of its strategy to bolster its library, ZEE5 - India's largest home-grown video streaming platform - partnered with The Viral Fever to stream new shows and upcoming seasons of popular shows from TVF's library. As part of this partnership, the two content giants have announced their first Original together on Women's Day - Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd. Created by Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas, this Original web series will premiere on ZEE5 later this year.

Based in the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd revolves around Suman who constantly struggles to set up an achaar business and kickstart her entrepreneurial journey with a pure-hearted intent to get her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip. Starring Amruta Subhash as Suman, Anup Soni as Dilip and Yamini Das as Suman's mother-in-law and her biggest support system, Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd is Suman's coming of age story where she finds her true calling in the world of business after getting divorced and evolves into her own.

Mr Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said "Expanding ZEE5's portfolio with relevant, quality content is a prime focus for our growth strategy. As TVF enjoys immense popularity among young audience, with 'Saas Bahu Achaar', we aimed at widening our audience base resonating to viewers across age groups. It is a story depicting the nuances and challenges that the protagonist witnesses whilst pursuing her ambition. Echoing the voice of millions on a creative pad is our go-to strategy and as a brand catering to the audiences of many Bharats, we are happy to reel these real-life stories on celluloid."

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, "Saas Bahu Achaar is our first original with TVF and there could not have been a better show to kickstart this partnership. Saas Bahu Achaar is a story of an ordinary woman doing extraordinary things for people she loves. It is an inspiring story of a woman who could very well be someone we know in our family or neighbourhood. At ZEE5, we take pride in telling bedhak bharat ki kahaaniya that connect and resonate with the spirit of middle-class India and this beautifully crafted story further diversifies our content offering. It is a great blend of ZEE and TVF's strengths, wherein you will see a classic ZEE protagonist doing things the TVF way, making it a perfect ZEE5 story."

Arunabh Kumar, Founder, TVF said, "Saas Bahu Achaar is a fresh take on the quintessential world of entrepreneurship on one hand, and the comfort of familiar relationships on the other. The series explores and delves on the bitter-sweet moments one can witness in a typical middle class Indian household, which is interspersed with relatable instances of circumstances driving one's ambition. We are extremely pleased to be narrating this inspiring story on ZEE5, and we truly hope it will resonate with every household and make for a heart-warming watch."

Apoorv Singh Karki, Director, said, "Viewers have a large appetite for great content and unique stories, and with this new show we are delighted to bring forth another refreshing tale for our viewers across the country. For me, it has been a delightful experience to narrate this story of an extraordinary woman, having led the team to create and develop something special that will inspire yet touch the heart of audiences. Saas Bahu Achaar will bring forth the story of a family through a lot of positive emotions. I cannot wait for the audiences to catch the show on ZEE5 very soon."

Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd will premiere on ZEE5 later this year.