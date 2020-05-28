ZEE5 Unveils The First Look And Release Date Of The Most Awaited Original Show Kaali 2

ZEE5, one of the largest OTT platforms in the country, has consistently launched content across languages and genres. ZEE5's franchise Kaali has earned much praise for its first season and after its augmentative popularity, ZEE5 exclusively brings you a nail-biting second season of the crime thriller Kaali 2 on May 29, 2020. The second season is set to bring a bold narrative packed with selfless love, betrayals, chase and fearlessness.

The poster is a glimpse into Kaali's first look from season 2, and one can vividly acknowledge the stare of a goddess in her eyes. Kaali 2 is the tale of a mother, who is admired for her strength, tenacity, perseverance and will to go against all odds for her son. The second season is created and directed by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen with the lead roles played by Paoli Dam as Kaali with an ensemble cast of Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Vidya Malvade.

"The character of Kaali is extremely close to my heart, I have not only grown as an actor throughout the show but also have utmost respect for every woman in the country who is trying to fight for the truth. The tale of 'Kaali 2' is an homage to womanhood and the strength a woman entails within. It is also a riveting celebration of power and femininity through the eyes of Kaali. We got a lot of love from season 1 and I am certain that given ZEE5's strength, it will help Kaali reach millions of women to join her in this fight of truth," expresses Paoli Dam as Kaali in Kaali 2.

"The second season has been put together with a lot of passion and the viewers will be able to instantly connect with the characters. Kaali 2 entails power-packed performances by Paoli Dam, Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Vidya Malvade. Both Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen's creative vision and direction has been on point with this season and I am sure it will reflect beautifully on screen. With the utmost support from ZEE5, we have been able to shoot it as a bi-lingual show and will be released in Hindi and Bengali both. With the uncharted reach of ZEE5 and the new avatar of Kaali, we hope viewers appreciate this season as much and more as the first one," commented Parambrata Chattopadhyay, producer, Kaali 2.

The ZEE5 Original is all set to release exclusively on May 29, 2020.

Esha Gupta Opens Up About Her Zee5 OTT Debut And Going Through A Low Phase In Her Career!

Ghoomketu Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film Will Remind You Of The Simpler Times