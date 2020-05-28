    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      ZEE5 Unveils The First Look And Release Date Of The Most Awaited Original Show Kaali 2

      By Lekhaka
      |

      ZEE5, one of the largest OTT platforms in the country, has consistently launched content across languages and genres. ZEE5's franchise Kaali has earned much praise for its first season and after its augmentative popularity, ZEE5 exclusively brings you a nail-biting second season of the crime thriller Kaali 2 on May 29, 2020. The second season is set to bring a bold narrative packed with selfless love, betrayals, chase and fearlessness.

      ZEE5 Unveils The First Look And Release Date Of The Most Awaited Original Show Kaali 2

      The poster is a glimpse into Kaali's first look from season 2, and one can vividly acknowledge the stare of a goddess in her eyes. Kaali 2 is the tale of a mother, who is admired for her strength, tenacity, perseverance and will to go against all odds for her son. The second season is created and directed by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen with the lead roles played by Paoli Dam as Kaali with an ensemble cast of Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Vidya Malvade.

      "The character of Kaali is extremely close to my heart, I have not only grown as an actor throughout the show but also have utmost respect for every woman in the country who is trying to fight for the truth. The tale of 'Kaali 2' is an homage to womanhood and the strength a woman entails within. It is also a riveting celebration of power and femininity through the eyes of Kaali. We got a lot of love from season 1 and I am certain that given ZEE5's strength, it will help Kaali reach millions of women to join her in this fight of truth," expresses Paoli Dam as Kaali in Kaali 2.

      ZEE5 Unveils The First Look And Release Date Of The Most Awaited Original Show Kaali 2

      "The second season has been put together with a lot of passion and the viewers will be able to instantly connect with the characters. Kaali 2 entails power-packed performances by Paoli Dam, Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Vidya Malvade. Both Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen's creative vision and direction has been on point with this season and I am sure it will reflect beautifully on screen. With the utmost support from ZEE5, we have been able to shoot it as a bi-lingual show and will be released in Hindi and Bengali both. With the uncharted reach of ZEE5 and the new avatar of Kaali, we hope viewers appreciate this season as much and more as the first one," commented Parambrata Chattopadhyay, producer, Kaali 2.

      The ZEE5 Original is all set to release exclusively on May 29, 2020.

      Esha Gupta Opens Up About Her Zee5 OTT Debut And Going Through A Low Phase In Her Career!

      Ghoomketu Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film Will Remind You Of The Simpler Times

      Read more about: zee5 kaali 2 web series
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X