NTR 30 Official: Jr NTR To Join Hands With Trivikram Srinivas

NTR 30, the highly anticipated 30th outing of Jr NTR in Telugu cinema is finally getting an official launch. Jr NTR is joining hands with the hitmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the movie, which is expected to start rolling soon. As per the latest updates, NTR 30 will be officially announced at 7.02 PM today.

Mahesh Koneru, the PR of Jr NTR had announced that the NTR 30 official update will be revealed today evening, with a Twitter post recently. "Anni prasnalaku samadhanam repu labhinchunu 🤘," wrote Mahesh on his Twitter post. The confirmation has left the fans of both the actor and director Trivikram Srinivas highly excited.

As per the reports, NTR 30 will feature National crush Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Thus, the project will mark the first onscreen collaboration of the Jr NTR-Rashmika duo. The project also marks the talented actor's second collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, after the success of the 2018-released movie Aravinda Sametha.

S Thaman, the renowned musician is expected to join hands with Jr NTR and Triivkran Srinivas once again for NTR 30. As per the reports, the project, which is bankrolled by renowned production banner Haarika & Hassine Creations, is likely to hit the theatres for Sankranti 2022.

