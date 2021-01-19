Adipurush: Prabhas Unveils The Motion Capture Of The Much-Awaited Film

The makers of the movie, Adipurush have finally revealed the motion capture of the same which was inevitably a huge treat for the fans. Prabhas who will be essaying the role of Lord Ram in the movie also took to his social media to share the first glimpse of the motion capture.

The actor captioned the post stating, 'Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush.' Speaking on the same, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed, "At T- Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts & this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking. Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time. We are proud to bring to our audiences - Adipurush."

Producer Prasad Sutar also went on to say, "High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create the world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embarking on this journey with Bhushanji."

Talking about the film, it is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon as Ravan and Sita respectively. The muhurat of Adipurush will be taking place on 2nd February 2021.

