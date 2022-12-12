Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here Are Some Lesser Known Details About Inaya Sultana!

Inaya Sultana In The House

Inaya was initially outcast inside the house as she was not very popular like the other contestants. There were several instances when she cried alone about the same. Later, she resorted to breaking it to the housemates that she has no support inside the house, in a striking move. Inaya was one of the contestants who got nominated for the eviction process that happened every week inside the house. Except for the week when she was the house's captain, Inaya was nominated. She was also next to Revanth in getting the highest number of public votes.

Inaya's Game

She also played the tasks quite well and always went until the last but one step in captaincy challenges. Many a time, Inaya was seen lamenting about letting go of opportunities to become the house captain, which was her dream. Eventually, when Inaya became the house's captain, she did her job decently. In the recent weekend fun tasks with Nagarjuna, all the housemates referred to Inaya as the best house captain on the season 6.

Inaya & Faima's Relationship

Her no-nonsense attitude has made her some good friends and turned a few into strangers. Faima and Inaya have become close over a period of time inside the house, however, she was later ditched by Inaya over her growing affection to Surya. Also, Inaya rebuffed Faima on more than one occasion while the latter tried to offer peace.

Inaya After Elimination

Speaking to a media channel after the eviction, Inaya said, "Now I am Inaya Rahman and I'm feeling so proud. I am a bit disappointed and sad for coming out of the show but I am so overwhelmed by the love and affection people are showering me with."

Inaya and Surya

She said that Surya was her moral support inside the house and I got connected to him as a friend. "But how that entire episode turned out was out of my hands. I felt sad that he got eliminated because of me."

When asked about how she feels about the rumours that suggest Revanth will become the winner of the season, Inaya chose to remain silent and said, "I don't Know who will become the winner."