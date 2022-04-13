KGF 2 Star Yash: From Driving Auto For Promotions To Boarding Private Jet (Viral Video)

Kannada superstar Yash is eagerly awaiting the release of KGF 2, the second instalment of the much celebrated KGF franchise. The film will hit theatres worldwide in a few hours from now. Here's a peep into Yash's inspirational journey from riding an auto for the promotions of his 2009 theatrical release, Kallare Santhe to boarding a private jet for KGF 2's promotions.

An ardent follower of Yash shared a video on Twitter, saying Yash drove an auto for his film's promotions back then, and now, the entire India is waiting for his upcoming film, KGF 2.



In the attached video, we see Yash riding an auto for Kallare Santhe promotions. Cut to now, he is touring major cities across India in a private jet for KGF 2's whirlwind promotions. It needs to be said that he has come a really long way.

Yash, as stated by himself on several occasions, is the son of a Karnataka RTC bus driver. He hails from a humble background and has now emerged as one of pan-India film stars, thanks to the blockbuster success of KGF.

KGF 2 has Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and others in the central roles. The mega budget action thriller is registering exceptional advance bookings in almost every major box office circuit, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and also the Hindi belt.